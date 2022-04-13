LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 150 educators, parents, and concerned neighbors are calling for action from Clark County School District leaders. They gathered Wednesday morning to protest in front of the CCSD main administrative building.

“If we’re going to be number one for our students, we need to be number one for school safety,” said Karlana Kulseth, CCSD educator.

“Our pleas have gone unanswered and unheard. This recent heart-wrenching event at Eldorado is just one of many,” said Vicki Kreidel, president of NEA of Southern Nevada.”

This rally comes after police arrested an Eldorado High School student on charges of attacking and sexually assaulting a teacher last week. That 16-year-old student is now charged as an adult and facing 15 felony charges.

“I can tell you every year for the last few years we feel like we are scrapping at the bottom of the barrel. Morale has been super low. If we could get any lower, last week was it,” Kulseth said.

The protest comes one day after Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced the steps the district plans to take to improve school safety.

CCSD educators and staff gather in front of the CCSD administrative offices to protest violence in schools and call for more safety measures. (KLAS)

“The decision-makers and the ones making operational decisions for our schools must not be listening,” said Danielle Ford, CCSD trustee. “I’m really upset by some of the actions not being taken and some of the approaches that are being taken.”

Educators want measures put in place to make sure cameras and intercom systems are operating and turned on. They also want safety plans published and a restorative justice plan.

While they say these are short-term solutions, many fear a mass exodus of teachers and staff if long-term changes aren’t made.

“When you don’t feel safe or you don’t feel valued, you don’t put your whole self in there. Many of us are starting to feel that breaking point,” Kulseth said.

Students and staff return from spring break next week.