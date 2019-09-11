Teachers’ union votes to approve contract agreement with CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teacher’s union voted Tuesday to approve its contract agreement with the Clark County School District. The approval occurred on what would have been strike day, had the union and the district not reached a tentative agreement a couple of weeks ago.

The union voted on that agreement Tuesday. Negotiations between the Clark County Education Association and CCSD focused on four key economic issues:

Salary raise

Step increases

Increased contributions by the district to monthly health premiums

A Column Advancement for teachers who furthered their education, but never received their promised compensation.

“I am a single dad with three kids, and I’m someone who needs that column advancement in order to support my family,” one CCSD teacher said. “But I’ve just worked tirelessly, and I’ve lost many hours with my children and family in order to pursue a Ph.D. with the hopes of earning more money.”

Just days after the rallies, the school district eventually relented and extended a $23 million offer to union employees, saying they found the money in the budget.

The press release sent out once the tentative deal was reached, said the Column Advancement money would come from interest earnings, frozen central office positions, and reallocating positions.

For the future, the union wants to maintain a focus on the school district’s finances.

“Moving forward, I think there’s an acknowledgment with a new funding plan that there has to be an infusion of additional revenue into the system,” said John Vellardita, CCEA executive director.

Union members were able to vote on that temporary agreement from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If the contract is approved by the union, it’ll be presented to the school board for a vote on Thursday.

If it clears that vote, teachers will receive back pay.