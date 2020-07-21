Teachers union supports CCSD’s recommendation, calls for starting academic year with online education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after the Clark County School District (CCSD) changed its recommendation to begin the 2020-2021 school year with online education, the largest teachers union in Nevada announced their support of the idea.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) revealed their school reopening position Tuesday, stating in a letter to educators that they believe CCSD “should implement a distance learning model and not have the schools reopen until it is safe to do so.”

“We want to make clear that CCEA does not support opening the schools at this moment given the escalation of COVID-19. If there is any plan to reopen schools, then our position is that it should be by choice for educators and choice for parents if they feel it is safe to return.” CCEA letter, released Tuesday

The school district released the following statement on Monday:

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, during the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Special Meeting that begins at 4 p.m., staff will make a recommendation to begin instruction for students on August 24, 2020, with full-time distance education. As the health and safety of our students, families and staff remains our top priority, and due to the continuous increases of COVID-19 positive cases, the distance education option is currently the most responsible course of action. Licensed professionals, administrators and support professionals will report for duty on August 5, 2020. The two-week period before students begin classes, will be utilized to provide professional learning to maximize the distance education experience. More information on the instructional model will be shared with the Board of School Trustees during tomorrow’s meeting.

CCEA says 74% of the 11,000 educators that participated in a recent survey “indicated they did not want the schools to open but wanted a distance learning model.”

Clark County Education Association survey — posted on CCEA Facebook page

CCEA stressed in the letter that a “comprehensive safety program,” that includes COVID-19 testing, contract tracing, protective equipment and more health measures must be in place before teachers head back into their classrooms and schools.

The union, which presents over 18,000 licensed CCSD educators, noted that it has presented a “developed a safety, testing, and screening program” to Governor Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 Response team. But to implement the program, funding must be provided.

Under the distance education plan, all students would start at-home learning full-time on August 24. The CCSD School Board of Trustees’ special meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.