Teachers Union shares alleged backstory before Trustees special meeting about Superintendent Jara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Superintendent of the Clark County School District may be fired tomorrow. The Board of Trustees plan to evaluate Dr. Jesus Jara’s recent actions and contract during a special meeting, with a lot of drama leading up to it.

“This is an inside game that’s being played right now,” said John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).

He tells us there’s a “backstory” CCSD Trustees need to know before the special meeting.

“They’re essentially focusing on the Superintendent misrepresenting, the Superintendent lying, the Superintendent putting forward positions that the School District didn’t agree with,” said Vellardita, “and we don’t think any of that’s true.”

The executive director says it stems from the special legislative session and a controversial funding proposal, AB2, which did not pass.

The bill would’ve let the District take leftover funds from individual schools, that normally carry over to their next budget, and use that money to fill budget holes.

“Turns out, there’s another story about how those carryover dollars may have been wanted to be used, and it had nothing to do with students or backfilling programs that were being cut,” Vellardita explained. “It had everything to do with a political favor.”

Vellardita claims Gov. Steve Sisolak initially asked the Superintendent to use the money for paying support employees.

We asked the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) about the bill, and they sent us the following statement:

ESEA has been forcefully advocating for unemployment eligibility for education support professionals (ESPs) during this pandemic. ESEA and the Governor’s Office have been working together to achieve this goal through funds available in the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program. We only learned of AB2 at its introduction and did not take a position on the bill. Any attempt to attribute AB2 as an ESEA bill or authored by ESEA are simply false. Jan Giles, interim president of ESEA

Jara denied the bill being the District’s, and Sisolak responded by openly criticizing him.

“That gives context to Superintendent Jara’s behavior, actions or statements during the special session, rather than him being viewed as somebody that wasn’t representing the facts, or he was a liar,” said Vellardita.

CCEA plans to share more on the alleged backstory on Wednesday. The special meeting starts at 1 p.m.

8 News Now reached out to the Governor’s Office about the claims but did not receive a response.