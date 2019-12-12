Teacher’s union says leadership style at Clark High School ‘not effective’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District removed the principal and assistant principal of Clark High School yesterday after a week of public criticism. Many had issues regarding the new safety measures, the enhanced tardy policy and what some considered an attempt to undermine the magnet program.

Principal Antonio Rael tried to address his new policies in a letter, but to no avail. His removal has been the hot topic on campus.

“A lot of the students were talking about the principal today,” said senior Yared Gebremichael.

Students returned to classes without Rael and his assistant principal in the building. CCSD assigned both to home with pay until further notice.

Some supported Rael and his new policies, and others called for his immediate removal.

“I think it’s not right, and I think it should’ve been more fair,” expressed parent Carlos Mojica.

The outcome showed the power of collaboration to make changes.

“That leadership style was not effective,” said John Vellardita, executive director of Clark County Education Association.

CCEA investigated the situation for at least two months. The teacher’s union commended Rael’s effort to enhance students’ ability to achieve but criticized his approach.

“I think he went about it without involving his staff in a collaborative way, and I think he paid the price for that,” Vellardita remarked. He added Rael needs to self-reflect on his actions and consider how to improve his management skills.

“I do not believe he is a principal that there’s no place in this district for him. I do believe this is a bump in the road.”

This road is one many want to smooth out as the search begins for the next leader of the school.

“I just want a principal that’s responsible, has great leadership,” said Gebremichael.

A school associate superintendent will take over for the remaining semester, and the district will then select a new principal.