LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new poll released by the Clark County teacher’s union showed that 71% of voters support firing the school district’s superintendent.

As many as 600 people participated in the survey which was taken from May 6 to May 9.

Of the voters who participated, 51% had an “unfavorable” opinion of Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, while 14% had a “favorable” opinion.

In a statement sent to 8 News Now, CCSD criticized the Clark County Education Association’s (CCEA) poll.

“CCEA continues its targeted ‘research’ and ‘polls’ in a bad-faith effort to influence contract negotiations. Given the dubious nature of previous survey results promoted by the teachers’ union in southern Nevada, the District questions the validity of any polls not shared publicly. If the survey exists, it must be shared with the public to verify its legitimacy,” the district said.

CCEA’s poll also asked voters what the two most important issues facing Clark County are. 22% said the cost of living and 19% said public schools.

Moreover, 88 voters polled support Republican Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposed education budget, as 70% of voters say they feel “Nevada spends ‘too little’ on education.”

“Last month, we released the results of a survey of educators in Clark County showing 75% had ‘no confidence’ in Superintendent [Jesus] Jara’s ability to effectively spend the historic investment in education that our governor and lawmakers are making to improve student outcomes. The results of this poll among likely voters in Clark County show that the community is in complete alignment with educators when it comes to their faith in Jara to lead the fifth largest school district in the nation,” CCEA said in a statement.

Below is the Clark County School District’s full response to CCEA’s poll:

Despite the best efforts of CCSD to address the critical needs of our students in the lowest performing schools, CCEA continues to obstruct progress in meeting the needs of our students–even as much as filing an EMRB complaint against us–which they lost. The District’s other bargaining units have contracts and compensation in place to serve those students needing the most support in the Transformation Network.

CCSD continues to work with other Nevada school districts to fight for additional funding to increase opportunities for school children. As a result of the bipartisan support for a $2 billion increase in K-12 education funding, CCSD continues fighting to update the salary schedule and provide reliable health coverage for all our educators.”