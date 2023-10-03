LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A march and rally is scheduled downtown on Saturday, Oct. 7, in support of teachers as negotiations continue between the Clark County School District and the teachers union.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) announced plans for the march, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Fremont Street and Main Street. The march will proceed east on Fremont before turning right onto Las Vegas Boulevard South, continuing to the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse.

A news release on Tuesday indicated “thousands of educators, parents, students and community allies” are expected to participate.

The union is in negotiations with CCSD over teacher raises.