Teacher’s union meets with CCSD in closed door meeting to negotiate request, prevent strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association and the school district had a closed-door meeting Wednesday to negotiate certain requests by the teacher’s union, including the three percent salary bump. And if the Clark County School District doesn’t agree to the demands, the CCEA is threatening to strike.

The demands come as teachers enter the first pay period without their raise.

The requests are as followed:

The district needs to honor the state's 3 percent salary adjustment for roughly 19,000 educators.

The CCEA wants an additional 2 percent that accrues for a teacher’s time in the district.

The union wants the district to contribute roughly 4 percent more towards health insurance premiums

The CCEA wants educators to get a pay bump as they advance professionally.

The district says lawmakers already appropriated funds for the salary adjustment and two percent raise for tenure. John Vellardita, the executive director of the CCEA, says it wants an agreement today… Claiming it’s all or nothing.

“They started this school year by taking money out of their pocket for supplies, materials, resources, to help or assist their students to get their classrooms ready,” said Vellardita. “So, already they’re taking money out of their pocket rather than having money put into their pockets through these pay raises.”

CCSD sent a statement saying “these raises are still subject to collective bargaining and must be negotiated. The district is beginning negotiations with all bargaining groups, which also includes changes to benefits and healthcare.

All employee raises will happen once the bargaining process is finalized. If employee contracts establish pay raises beginning July 1, there will be back pay, according to the district.

If not all the requests are met, the CCEA plans to re-assess the situation and then determine whether or not to strike.