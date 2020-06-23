Teachers’ union lays out demands before CCSD reopens schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union that represents Clark County School District teachers issued a statement Tuesday laying out demands the union wants prior to schools reopening in the fall.

The Clark County Education Association wants testing for every CCSD employee before they return to work and follow-up testing throughout the school year.

The statement, which was posted on the union’s Twitter account, said the union wants to ensure that the district is complying with CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CCEA said sanitizing procedures must be in place for all schools, PPE equipment needs to be made available to all employees and students and social distancing guidelines must be followed, including on school buses.

The following statement includes the demands that the Clark County Eduction Association is asking from CCSD:

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said social distancing on school buses is one of the big challenges the district is trying to sort out while facing a major budget shortfall.

Jara said a reopening plan will be presented to the school board on Thursday and then must be approved by the state. Last week, he said putting together a plan without a solid budget number from the state was proving difficult.