Teachers union cites conflicts of interest for newly elected CCSD trustee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A strongly worded letter to the Clark County School District cites a conflict of interest involving newly-elected school trustee Lisa Guzman, and asks that she resign her union positions or recuse herself from all votes involving unions that work with CCSD.

District A Trustee-elect Guzman is an employee of both the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), according to officials with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).

Today is a busy day. I hope you will all join me for my oath of office today. It is at 5:30PM PST. You can view it on ccsd.net- eduvision or @ClarkCountySch Facebook page — Lisa Guzman (@LmGuzmanNV) January 4, 2021

“Ms. Guzman is currently employed by both Associations as well as benefits financially from both positions. Each of these organizations now stand to benefit from votes that Ms. Guzman can make as Trustee,” the letter from the CCEA says.

If Guzman does not comply, CCEA intends to file a formal complaint with the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

The letter is signed by CCEA General Counsel Steve Sorensen. It asks Guzman to recuse herself from all matters involving the CCEA, NSEA, NEA, ESEA or the Teamsters.

If she should continue to hold those positions, she would be in violation of several sections of Nevada law as spelled out in NRS 281A.400.

The letter faults Guzman for failing to request an opinion from the ethics commission previously. “We are told that Ms. Guzman instead relied on the advice of NSEA’s counsel. This shows extraordinarily poor judgment on the part of Ms. Guzman.”

The letter goes on to say, “It would be impossible for the public to be confident that Ms. Guzman’s votes on any matter regarding these parties was not influenced by her employment an pecuniary interests.”