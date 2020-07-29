Teachers union calls Jara a ‘fall guy’ in political war

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association describes Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara as a “fall guy” in the political arena of school funding.

The CCEA’s narrative arrives within hours of a special Clark County School District meeting to consider everything from Jara’s character to his contract.

In a letter titled “The Back Story Part II,” CCEA has harsh words for state and school leaders for taking the focus off the school district’s 320,000 students and 40,000 staff, and defends Jara’s insistence that the district is underfunded.

An attempt to explain Jara’s actions on carryover dollars walks through the events that preceded Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert branding Jara “a liar.” Carryover dollars come from individual schools, but will be used to cover the district’s financial responsibilities.

CCEA describes Jara’s efforts to stop that, but also casts him as overmatched in a political battle that has always existed between CCSD and the state.

The union repeats its attack on trustee Danielle Ford, who was blamed in Monday’s “Part I” letter as the force behind widespread attacks on Jara. CCEA says Ford has her own political agenda to take over the board.

Tuesday’s letter concludes with this statement: