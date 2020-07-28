Teachers union blames school board member for Jara’s troubles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teachers union is supporting Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in what it is describing as a political attack by school board member Danielle Ford.

Releasing a biting letter, with a second letter promised to complete their argument on Wednesday, the Clark County Education Association says that Ford has a political agenda to take over the school board “with her own people.” CCEA suggests Ford has aligned with the administrators’ union to further her own agenda.

The letter comes as the CCSD school board prepares to meet Wednesday to discuss Jara’s contract.

Jara has been the subject of criticism from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert, the administrators’ union and parent groups.

Sisolak and Ebert said Jara was dishonest for blaming the state for his own decisions on taking money from schools to make up CCSD’s deficit.

Stephen Augspurger, the executive director for Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees, or CCASAPE, has taken the matter even farther, seeking Jara’s resignation or removal.

CCEA and Gov. Sisolak have clashed with Jara frequently, going back to promised raises for teachers. Jara took over as Clark County superintendent with that expectation already in place, and later told Sisolak there wasn’t enough money for the raises.

CCEA tees off on Ford in the letter, criticizing her tactics and her record on finding solutions.

“That’s what she does- spouts off criticism, lobs bombs, engages in sloganeering of popular ideas and in the end produces nothing. To the less informed, she hits nerves. To her ‘peanut gallery following’ she’s the only one taking on ‘the system i.e. Dr. Jara,’ ” the union’s letter says.

The union says Ford was “given a pass” for racist statements about minority students, and decries the lack of accountability on the board.

CCEA also casts the conflict as “old guard” white male control versus education and families. Ford’s alignment with the administrators union has made her an enemy of the teachers union.

Alleging that administrators were too busy criticizing Jara, the CCEA points to a missed opportunity to secure funds for education in the 2019 Legislature.