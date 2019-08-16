Teachers’ union and CCSD did not reach agreement Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association and the school district did not reach an agreement Wednesday night, according to CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita.

The teachers’ union and the district had a closed-door meeting to negotiate specific requests by the CCEA, including a 3 percent salary bump. The union remains adamant that if the Clark County School District doesn’t agree to the demands, the CCEA may strike this school year.

According to Vellardita, the union is not budging on the following demands:

The district needs to honor the state’s 3 percent salary adjustment for roughly 19,000 educators.

The CCEA wants an additional 2 percent that accrues for a teacher’s time in the district.

The union wants the district to contribute roughly 4 percent more towards health insurance premiums

The CCEA wants educators to get a pay bump as they advance professionally.

CCEA leadership planned to meet Thursday to discuss possible next steps. According to Vellardita, the CCEA hopes to have an agreement reached with CCSD by Aug. 22.

