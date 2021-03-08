Teachers, staff a week away from full move back to CCSD campuses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re a week away from most Clark County School District staff returning to buildings. It’s part of the transition to start hybrid learning on March 22 for sixth, ninth and twelfth grades.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced last month staff will return on March 15.

A few teacher say walking back into their classrooms next Monday will be strange — almost like seeing a day frozen in time following the COVID-19 shutdown and a year of distance education.

Preparations vary by each educator.

Most say they plan to bring back monitors and other materials used at home to teach students online.

Kim Ritzer, director of choirs at Green Valley High School, is excited to go back.

“I’ve had both my shots so I feel a little safer that way and I’m going to wear my mask,” Ritzer said

It’s another in a line of big adjustments.

The choir teacher needs to pack up her home office.

“I have a monitor, a big television monitor and stuff,” Ritzer said.

Moving equipment back to school is part of the transition to start hybrid learning for middle schools and high schools.

“I’m excited to get back to my classroom with a real piano,” Ritzer said.

Other CCSD educators are also anticipating the big day.

“It’s going to be strange for sure. It’s going to be strange,” said Patrick Mohrbacher of Sunrise High School.

The return will mark some educators’ first trip back to the buildings since last year.

“I will see the date from last year up on my board,” said Jim Frazee, who has many roles with the district — he teaches at Centennial High School, works at Morris Sunset East High School in the evening, and he also serves as vice president of the teachers union.

“I will see my objectives and lesson plans and just things about school dances or whatever from last year.”

Others came in the fall to teach distance education … but started working remotely in November following the Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “stay at home 2.0” plan during a spike in COVID cases in the community.

Teachers say they need time to organize their rooms before seeing students again in-person.

“My classroom right now is still a mess,” said Spring Valley High School teacher Billy Hemberger. “I plan on fixing that up next week because I go into it and it kind of just bothers me that it’s left pretty much exactly the way it was left.”

Those who spoke do not expect many kids on campus.

That’s partly because of the hybrid survey from November.

The district is using those responses to assign students to either full-time distance education or hybrid learning.

A few teachers say they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination. That makes them confident to come back next week.