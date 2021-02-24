Teachers share excitement, plead for patience as CCSD announces reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers told 8 News Now they’re excited to head back to the classroom after Clark County School District (CCSD) leaders shared their reopening plans Wednesday. But they’re asking families to stay patient as they navigate through these changes.

“As a teacher, I cannot wait to be back in the classroom with my students,” said CCSD teacher Charley Yaeger.

CCSD set forth the following timeline:

March 15 – All CCSD Employees return to their work sites.

March 22 – Grades 6, 9 and 12 will return to schools on a hybrid model.

April 6 – Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 will return to school on a hybrid model.

April 6 – All Pre-K through grade 5 will return to school five days a week.



“Welcome back!” teacher Robert McCarty said of the news. “Let’s get on with it and get this train rolling once again!”

Teacher Andrea Roach told us she’s also happy to hear the news, but she’s asking the community to consider the unexpected enormity of these changes and bear with educators as they do their best.

“That’s the ultimate goal is getting kids back into school,” Roach said. “But it’s going from transition to transition to transition; it’s just kind of a whirlwind.”

“Please be patient with the system,” Roach added, pleading with parents. “Be patient with the process, please be patient with your teacher.”

She and others across the valley said they want to all work together toward the ultimate goal of learning in person together.

“We’ve definitely, like, pushed through and pulled through,” Yaeger concluded. “And I think teachers and students have shown an amazing resilience this year.”

Teachers who spoke with 8 News Now said they don’t have any details yet as to how the transition to in-person learning will take place. They’re asking CCSD leaders to communicate with them as much as possible, so they can be prepared and keep families in the loop.