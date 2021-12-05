Teachers react to Jara staying as CCSD Superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara will stay with the school district. This comes after a tense few months with school board trustees.

In a statement, Jara released on Friday, he says “I reached an agreement with the majority of the board on the best path forward for the 305,000 students of Clark County, and on Monday, Dec. 6. I’ll return to serving our community as Superintendent.”

Now local teachers hope things can be done differently and not be left in the dark when it comes to decisions about their leader.

“There is a lot of frustration there for a lot of staff,” Dolly Rowan, a local teacher told 8 News Now. “It’s hurtful to me because we are doing our very best at our best when we are so short of staff.”

Rowan says this time around she wants to see more teamwork with Dr. Jara and the board.

“I just feel you can’t put your kids first when you put your staff last. You have to listen to them and support them,” Rowan added.

Staffing issues seem to be a common concern amongst teachers.

“We are really low we don’t have a lot of people to fill in positions. We are passionate people we love what we do but we also need to be taken care of,” a CCSD teacher who doesn’t want to be identified because she’s scared of losing her job.

The next CCSD school board meeting is Thursday, Dec. 9th.

His full statement is as follows below.