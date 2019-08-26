Teachers rally outside Spring Valley High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers gathered outside Spring Valley High School Monday morning to protest in support of raises. Chants of “honor our contracts” rang throughout the high school parking lot.

The teachers have planned demonstrations like this throughout the week as part of their “Work to the Contract Week.” The teachers plan to gather each morning this week to walk into school together at the time they are contractually obligated to be at the school — no sooner. They will then leave as a group at the end of the day no later than 2 pm.

The teachers were not alone, they were also joined in protest by some students.