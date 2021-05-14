Teachers, parents split on CCSD decision to keep mask requirement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is continuing to make masks mandatory for students and staff, but teachers and parents are split on that decision.

CCSD wrote in a message to parents Friday, “At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff. Therefore, we will continue to require masks to be worn at all schools and work locations.”

Some CCSD teachers, like Kristan Nigro, say the school district’s decision to keep its mask requirement is ridiculous. She says that is especially because she has already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

CCSD’s message

“Why am I having to wear my mask? That’s kind of redundant, I feel,” said Nigro, who’s a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary School. “The CDC comes out and says that we don’t need them anymore. I’m kind of disappointed that I’m still, as a vaccinated adult and a fully-vaccinated adult, I’m going to have to still wear them.”

She is also concerned for her students’ education, since a large part of the curriculum focuses on phonics.

“The kids actually have to see the mouth formation of how the lips are forming,” Nigro explained.

Kristan Nigro

Other CCSD educators, like Ryan Fromoltz, are siding with the district. The Las Vegas High School teacher says it is better to be safe than sorry.

“It’s just an extra level of protection,” Fromoltz said. “I know some parents won’t let their kids get the vaccine, so I feel like the benefit of having the masks still will allow them to make sure that if the virus is in the school, they’ll still be safe.”

That is how some parents feel, too.

“I agree 100% for the kids still wearing the masks because it’s going to protect my child,” said parent Laura Leon.

Laura Leon

But other parents say, although safety is the priority, they feel the risk for kids is low.

“I would hope that the school district would start to take into account some of the science behind it, of the benefits of them not wearing masks,” said parent Elizabeth Jeser.

CCSD shared in its message that, “Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”