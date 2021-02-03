Teachers, parents react to updated CCSD hybrid learning model

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are a little more than three weeks away from getting some Clark County School District students back into the classroom — and the district is updating its plans for a safe transition.

A 235-page guide from CCSD outlines everything from cleaning standards to what kids can expect once back in school buildings. The hybrid learning model, which is a mix of at-home learning and in-person instruction, will begin on March 1 — but only for Pre-Kindergarten to 3rd Grade students.

From wearing masks inside the classroom to extra cleaning, things are going to look a lot different.

Time is ticking for CCSD to get its hybrid learning plan in place. While families have had numerous questions, many say they feel a little better now.

“I believe that a majority of them have been answered,” CCSD parent Ty Bates said.

Bates says that is because of the updated transition guide released by the district this week. All students and staff must wear face coverings, with only a few exceptions. Desks will stay socially distanced inside limited-capacity classrooms, and custodians will enhance sanitation protocols.

Updated HVAC technologies are in the works to improve indoor air quality, too. Bates, who has a 3rd Grade daughter, feels more at ease.

“I’m very confident in their health and safety measures that they’re going to take for the children, as well as their transition timeline,” Bates said.

But some teachers say there is confusion over cohorts.

“No one really knows what to expect,” said Kristan Nigro, a Kindergarten Teacher at Schorr Elementary School.

Nigro was under the impression she would only work with students doing a mix of in-person and online learning — known as Cohorts A and B. That is what is stated in the plan, which is based off the Memorandum of Agreement between CCSD and the local teacher’s union, the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). But Nigro just learned that, as of right now, she is also handling the students doing full-time distance education — known as Cohort C.

“If we’re going to be going back in the classroom, we have to really be able to have a manageable workload. That is the biggest thing,” Nigro said.

Nigro hopes to have clearer communication soon. And that is what parents like Bates expects, if COVID-19 cases rise.

“If they do see a spike in the school, how quickly will we be notified at that point,” Bates said.

The Biden administration wants students across the nation to go back to school full-time, saying vaccinating teachers does not need to be part of the equation. The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds that schools can still safely reopen without doing that.

You can view the full transition guide by CLICKING HERE.