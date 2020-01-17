Teachers & parents fight to stop rezoning of downtown middle school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District zoning meeting took a heated turn Thursday, as parents stood up against a possible decision to change a downtown school.

The Attendance Zone Advisory Commission announced the proposal to send sixth and seventh grade students to other schools while Fremont Middle School’s campus near Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue is demolished and rebuilt.

“As soon as you disrupt the school,” Fremont Middle School teacher Mike Taack told 8 News now. “As soon as teachers leave, it makes it much more difficult for them to come back.”

The move would pave the way for Fremont Middle School to later reopen as a K-8 magnet school in 2022, but many worry the transition would put important programs and Fremont’s budget in jeopardy.

“What we have works,” Fremont Middle School basketball coach Christina Wellendorf said. ‘We don’t have to break it down and recreate it.”

One of the unique options in jeopardy would be Fremont’s Professional Development Partnership with UNLV. The program, which trains new and aspiring teachers, is the only one of its kind across Las Vegas.

The move could also impact sports programs and other extra curricular activities for students. Teachers said these are especially important, as most of those who attend Fremont Middle School come from low income families.

“This is a school that’s functioning at a high level,” Wellendorf added. “Not just at the music, the academics, higher than any urban school in the city.”

Therefore, those who attended Thursday’s meeting hope their efforts will inspire a better solution to keep what they call an ultimate connection.

“Every one of them,” Wellington concluded. “We take them as our own.”

If the zoning proposal were to move forward, it would transplant students to a new school that’s set to be built where Bishop Gorman High School once stood.

A final decision will be made on Tuesday, January 21.