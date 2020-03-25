Teacher’s Parade: Postponed until further notice due to social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With schools closed and social distancing in place, local teachers are thinking outside the box to lift spirits.

They were planning on driving through student’s neighborhoods in an organized parade, but there has been a bit of a problem.

8 News NOW’s Hector Mejia was live in North Las Vegas near Carey and 1-15 to provide details on why the event was canceled.

The decision to cancel was due to Governor Steve Sisolak’s urging the public not to engage in gatherings of more than 10 people.

Earlier this morning teacher’s decorated their cars.

At Bridger Middle School, teachers were already gathering, practicing social distancing, and waiting for this parade to happen when it got canceled.

They haven’t seen their students in person in more than a week when schools closed, so they really miss their students.

The plan was to drive through neighborhoods in parade-style and wave to the kids.

Emails were sent out to parents so the students knew when they were coming, but it’s been postponed until further notice.

Other schools, including O’Roarke Elementary, in the far northwest, were planning on doing the same. We are waiting to hear if the parade of cars is still on.