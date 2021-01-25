Teachers express frustration over trying to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Clark County School District teachers are frustrated after being turned away from their appointments for vaccines.

While teachers were able to successfully get their first dose of the vaccine others were not even thought they had an appointment.

The vaccine rollout for teachers has created some confusion.

Last week, the Clark County Education Association — CCSD’s largest teachers’ union — told 8 News Now that it’s working with the county to start making appointments available for teachers.

“I think that’s part of the frustration that there’s a lot of miscommunication educators are scrambling trying to figure out where can I go, if they heard some have got it at Western High School and other locations. It’s been frustrating for them because they want to get it done as soon as possible,” said Marie Neisess, president, CCEA.

Meanwhile, CCSD said it’s working on a process and timeline for every educator.