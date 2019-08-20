Teachers could strike Sept. 10 if CCSD pay agreement not in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers in the Las Vegas valley could strike on Sept. 10 unless a teacher pay agreement is reached with the Clark County School District, according to a communication sent to teachers today.

It may be an extended strike, said John Vellardita, Executive Director of the Clark County Education Association. “It could be multiple days,” he said.

Teachers are rallying at 4:30 p.m. before Thursday’s 5 p.m. Board of Trustees meeting .

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.