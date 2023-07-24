LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many new teachers get excited about decorating their classrooms to create a welcoming space for students, but supplies are not cheap.

The National Education Association says more than 90 percent of teachers nationwide spend their own money on school supplies and other items their students need to succeed. On average, educators spend around $500 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies over the course of the year, with only a $300 expense deduction.

“I want to be able to provide them with that space that they can breathe, that they can calm down and it’s a stimulating environment for them to learn,” said Fong elementary school vacancy substitute teacher, Dana Gifford. This fall, she will be teaching kindergarten until a permanent teacher is found.

“This could be our very first experience coming into a classroom so creating an environment that feels safe, that feels homey, and also calming is so important,” Gifford said.

Because teachers pay out-of-pocket for their classroom supplies, and it can be expensive, Gifford asked for help, by creating an Amazon wish list and posting about it on social media.

“That day, things started to get ticked off really quick, I mean I’ve probably had people donate a thousand plus worth of things so that the kindergarten kids don’t come in on a bare classroom,” Gifford said, including that she’s thankful and acknowledges that she’s lucky.

Schools will usually provide the basics like paper, pencils, and crayons. But going the extra mile for their students is an expense that will come out of the pockets of teachers, according to Gifford.

“We are impacting the future and those kids deserve it just like we deserve to feel supported,” said Gifford.

