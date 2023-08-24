LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – At least two teachers were placed in handcuffs and escorted out of Thursday’s Clark County School Board meeting after they became disruptive.

This happened as the Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association are engaged in tough negotiations over a new contract for teachers.

According to CCEA, nearly 5,000 teachers showed up to rally in front of the Greer Education Center on Thursday located near Flamingo and McLeod, which is where the board of trustees meets.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m., began on time, but then soon devolved when dozens of teachers began shouting and chanting, asking for better pay and calling for the ouster of the superintendent.

That led to officers from the Clark County School District Police Department to place two teachers in handcuffs. Police removed another man from the board meeting without handcuffs.

Contract negotiations began in March, but sometime around the spring CCEA began running ads on TV, criticizing CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s leadership and seeking his removal.

CCSD Board President Evelyn Garcia-Morales tried to temper things down and restore order to the meeting on Thursday.

“We cannot conduct business,” Garcia-Morales said. “CCEA is clearly interrupting business of our organization. It is very clear that CCEA has intentions to ensure that we do not conduct this meeting.”

The previous school board meeting on August 10 was recessed without any agenda of the items being discussed due to similar disruptions.

“If we’re in the business of providing instruction, then we need to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to retain our educators, and to recruit educators here,” CCEA President Marie Niesess said.

One elementary school teacher says the offer CCEA is proposing is transformative.

“Like right now, teachers aren’t making it,” Marijo Burroughs, a teacher at Barber Elementary School, said. “You’re going to school, but you’re not able to pay your rent. And so we’re just asking for the wages that were due to make rent.”

Nevada lawmakers made a historic investment into public education this past legislative session.

CCEA is hoping to use that money for teacher salaries, asking for a 10 percent increase in the first year and 8% in the second year.

CCSD has countered, offering in its latest proposal, 8.5 percent the first year and 2 percent the following year.

After the arrests, a few teachers walked out and CCSD’s school board meeting went on business as usual.

CCSD released the following statement regarding Thursday’s meeting:

Throughout every negotiation session, the Clark County School District continues to advocate at the bargaining table for increasing pay and benefits for deserving teachers and correcting the old salary schedule with a new equitable schedule.

Negotiations with the CCEA will only be resolved at the bargaining table, not by disrupting the business operations of the school district. As stated at Thursday’s board meeting, violating the law by disrupting a public meeting results in consequences. CCSD is charged with educating Clark County’s children, and those who seek to disrupt the District’s business operations will not deter us from fulfilling our mission.

Once the most unruly agitators were removed from the meeting, the Board of Trustees were able to continue the meeting and complete their business.