Teacher surprised with Jaguar full of school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local teacher got a nice surprise Wednesday afternoon — free school supplies! The folks at Jaguar-Land Rover Las Vegas stopped by Democracy Prep Wednesday with a Land Rover packed with notebooks, pens and paper, everything you could need in a classroom.

It’s part of the dealership’s “Surprise a Teacher” program. This time, the school nominated first grade teacher, Kelly McNamara, who couldn’t believe it.

“It’s just so nice to have those things to give to my kids and share with my coworkers so they can make sure their kids are successful as well,” McNamara said. “It’s definitely a nice surprise.”

The dealership has made their “Surprise a Teacher” campaign year-round in an effort to help as many teachers as they can.