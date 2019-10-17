Teacher shortage is a Clark County and nationwide issue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County isn’t the only school district facing issues hiring teachers. Teacher shortages are a problem nationwide. There are more than 300,000 vacancies across the country, according to Nevada State College.

The college hosted a summit Thursday to address the issue. Community members and teachers advocates are discussing ways to address the issue. There were a series of workshops and group break-out sessions focused on solving four key issues: How to grow local teachers; increase diversity; build mentorship/leadership; and create family-community partnerships.

Currently, there are 740 vacancies within the Clark County School District.

“Nevada is one of the states that’s being hit the hardest when we talk about the teacher shortage. One of the things we want to do is start talking about ways to change this negative narrative that people have about teaching. How can we celebrate all these wonderful benefits,” said Shartriya Collier, associate dean, School of Education, Nevada State College.

“We want the best for kids and I think being in this profession for so long it’s just, you know, I think it was a journey for me just to make sure that every child that I encounter is always educated,” said Nevada Teacher of the year Gail Hudson.

Hudson has been a teacher for more than 30 years.