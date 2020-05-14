Teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former teacher at Sierra Vista High School has been sentenced after pleading guilty to child abuse charges. Jonathan Cronin was given a 36-96 month suspended sentence along with a list of requirements, including registration as a sex offender & no unauthorized contact with minor children.

Cronin was arrested last year, after several students came forward to CCSDPD, saying that Cronin touched them inappropriately.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now in April of 2019, more than one male student told police that Cronin touched their private area either in class or during wrestling, which Cronin also coached at the school.

Some students said he showed them obscene photos on his phone and said inappropriate things. Some female students said he would slap them on the butt.