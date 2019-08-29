Teacher reacts to suspension of strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association have reached an agreement on several big issues affecting educators in the Valley.

“When everybody came out to Liberty to stand together,” said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher. “I feel like it really sent a message to the board of trustees as well as Dr. Jara.”

Nigro believes that was the moment that changed everything.

“We have to make noise that we are not messing around anymore.”

With less than two weeks to go until a planned teachers’ strike, a deal was finally reached Wednesday afternoon.

“This is something that we can’t continue to do,” said Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Jara called the deal “fair”.

“We always felt, in the end, the right decisions would be made,” said John Vellardita, executive director, Clark County Education Association.

The agreement includes a pay raise, a step increase, a 4% percent contribution to the medical plan and a column advancement.

“I’m grateful that both parties reached an agreement that would prevent what could have been a devastating result for our schools, students, educators and ultimately our communities,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

The district plans to use money saved from frozen central office positions and interest earnings to pay for the promises.

“I refuse to believe that we can’t work together to begin fixing these problems and prioritizing education in a way that our state has never done before,” Sisolak said.

Nigro called it a monumental win for educators in Clark County.

“This has been probably the most stressful time of my career,” she said.

According to Vellardita, the deal cost the district around $189 million.