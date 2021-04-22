Teacher melds lessons learned in MMA training with her classroom philosophy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avery Sage teaches fifth grade at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson, Nevada. She’s been around education her whole life, as her mother was a schoolteacher.

Sage says she loves kids, and watching her mom teach motivated her to become a teacher.

Just a few years ago, before graduating from college, she trained in mixed martial arts. Sage used what she learned from her time spent in training to create a classroom philosophy. She shares she notices her students are more open about issues in school and in the classroom.