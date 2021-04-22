Teacher melds lessons learned in MMA training with her classroom philosophy

Local News

by: Henry Takai, photojournalist

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Avery Sage teaches fifth grade at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson, Nevada. She’s been around education her whole life, as her mother was a schoolteacher.

Sage says she loves kids, and watching her mom teach motivated her to become a teacher.

Just a few years ago, before graduating from college, she trained in mixed martial arts. Sage used what she learned from her time spent in training to create a classroom philosophy. She shares she notices her students are more open about issues in school and in the classroom. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories