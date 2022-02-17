Teacher concerns after CCSD suspends bus service for after school sports practices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lack of school bus transportation to after-school practices may force some Clark County School district athletic organizations to cancel their season.



Students and teachers at Rancho High School in the north valley are left scrambling for options after CCSD announced buses will not be provided for all after-school practices in the county and will only provide buses to games.



Heather Danser is a teacher at Rancho High School and is watching the issue unfold.

“Students of lower socioeconomic don’t have the means after school to have a brand new car or a mom and a minivan sitting there, waiting to take them to the pools and so a lot of coaches at the schools of what we consider Title I are considering or have already made the decision to cancel the swim season,” Danser added.

She speculates a number of reasons for the district’s decision including bus driver shortages and budget issues.

“So when CCSD made the statement, they thought they were making an equality statement saying ‘well we’re not going to pick and choose what schools get buses, nobody gets buses.’ What they don’t understand is the equity that just got lost because like I said a lot of higher-end schools are able to provide that transportation in several different ways with resources and lower-income schools cannot,” Danser added.

She also said while teachers aren’t legally allowed to provide rides to students, they are exploring other alternatives.

“I think the district wants us to all come back with a solution for our school sites and how we resolve it. A charter bus is a lot of money and there’s some swim teams that will probably be able to swing this believe it or not and ours? We’ll be lucky to find free city bus passes for our students at Rancho,” she added.

8 News Now has reached out to the Clark County School District for comment on the matter and is awaiting a response.