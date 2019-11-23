Teacher arrested for attempted sexual conduct with a student

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A Pahrump Valley High School teacher has been accused of having an unlawful relationship with a student. 54-year-old William Spangler was arrested for attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student.

On November 15, the school district received information that Spangler reportedly used the dating app “Grindr” — which is geared toward gay, lesbian and bisexual people. Through the app, Spangler allegedly made repeated contact with a student at the school.

Police say Spangler and the student agreed to meet at a local hotel to have sex. Spangler met the student at the hotel, but after a “social interaction” that lasted for several minutes, the student changed their mind and left without sexual conduct occurring.

In an interview with police, Spangler originally denied contact with the student, but later admitted to contact at the hotel. Spangler still denies it was for sexual purpose, though.

On Friday, Spangler was booked on the charge of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student. He has been placed on administrative leave by the school.

Based on information obtained, investigators believe Spangler may have additional victims that have not yet come forward. If you have any information, contact detectives at 775-751-7000 or through email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.