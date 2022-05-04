LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cleira Chambers started her teaching career at Myrtle Tate Elementary School, where she’s been shaping the lives of kindergarteners for the past eight years.

“Five-year-old’s make me laugh, they love to learn,” Chambers told 8 News Now.

“She is a phenomenal kindergarten teacher, the energy and passion she brings to the classroom is unmatched,” said Principal Sarah Popek.

Popek added that the work Cleira does outside of the classroom is equally important.

“She also tutors English language learners after school, there are about 20 students, many of whom are newcomers to the United States,” she added.

“They make the most growth honestly, from no English to speaking complete sentences in English by the end of the year,” Chambers said.

Cleira loves to make connections with the students and their families, and that adoration sparked when she was in high school volunteering for an elementary school teacher.

“Ms. Mena, because of her I developed my passion for kids and teaching, ” she said.

She’s paying it forward with a student-teacher of her own.

“I feel fortunate to be able to help her and provide knowledge, because I know what it’s like to be a first-time teacher,” she said.