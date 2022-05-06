LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult for teachers, filled with both tremendous obstacles and new discoveries.

At Dusty Dickens Elementary School, second grade teacher Tori Law is always up for a challenge. She told 8 News Now that it’s one of the best ways to reach your full potential.

“With our primary grade levels, this is their first full year of instruction inside the building face-to-face, so I was really motivated to keep them engaged,” Law said. “The kids make me laugh, so they show up here every day and I feel the need to do the same thing for them, and we get through it together.”

She added that the past two years as an elementary teacher were not only grueling, but full of new goals.

Principal Carolyn King said Law’s commitment and drive is inspiring to see.

“Tori is an awesome teacher, she’s an awesome leader on our campus. She was a long time sub and she did such a great job that we hired her permanently, and it’s been such a joy to watch her grow,” King said.

Law said that she knows the lasting impressions a teacher can have on their students, and that’s what makes teaching worthwhile.

“I really want them to just have that passion instilled in them too, a passion for learning, perseverance, just keep going,” Law said. “I would want them to maintain that curious mind because if they stay curious, then they’re always going to want to learn more.”