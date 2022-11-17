LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than two days after tickets to Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas concerts were sold to people eligible for the pre-sale, the resellers are out in full force.

Officially, the cheapest tickets for one of Swift’s concerts, Friday, March 24, on Ticketmaster were selling — with fees and tax — for around $65. This got people tickets, for example, in section 420 behind the main stage. But now that the resellers are flooding the aftermarket ticket sites the prices have increased by at least 450%.

For the prices mentioned below 8 News Now looked at only Friday night’s concert on Mar. 24 and only used the ticket resale site StubHub.

As of noon on Nov. 17 — more than four months away from the concert — there were 2,819 tickets for sale. That’s about 4% of the total tickets for concert seating at Allegiant Stadium. It can hold more than 70,000 people for concerts.

Tickets on StubHub (including fees and taxes) range from $362 to $28,750 each. The single ticket for $362 will get you in an undefined seat on the 400 level, better known as the nose-bleed section.

Seating chart for Taylor Swift concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But if you spend $28,750 you will not only be out a lot of cash, you will not even be at the front of the stage. That’s the thing about resale ticket prices, sometimes it doesn’t make sense because whoever is selling the ticket can ask for whatever they want. The $28K tickets are for floor section A9, row 17.

For this concert date, buying a ticket in the first row of Swift’s extended stage will run at least $12,366. This is for a seat in section A14 on the north side of the stage.

If the second row works, then expect to pay $5,658 for section A15.

A StubHub spokesperson told CNN that the prices reflect the pre-sale period right now “so demand is at its highest and these prices will settle.” The spokesperson added, “that listing prices aren’t an indication of demand or what the market can bear.”

As more tickets for Swift’s tour go on sale, Ticketmaster is running into more problems. On Thursday it announced, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled.”