LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning she is coming to Las Vegas as part of her “Eras Tour” in 2023.

The tour will hit U.S. stadiums in March 2023 and Las Vegas will be her second stop on March 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will be for sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. There will be pre-sale tickets before that date.

The U.S. part of the tour will run into August. The international dates will be revealed later.