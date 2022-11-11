LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taylor Swift is in high demand as she keeps adding more and more show dates to her 2023 “Eras Tour,” giving Las Vegas fans an extra reason to smile Friday morning.

The singer and songwriter announced an extra show coming to Las Vegas on March 24, an addition to the previously announced March 25 show at Allegiant Stadium.

The tour will be “a journey through the musical eras” of Swift’s career, including past and present hits and albums, and comes after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album “Midnights.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. and will be priced from $49 to $449, with VIP packages ranging from $199 to $899.

Swift’s opening acts for the Las Vegas shows will be GAYLE and Beabadoobee.