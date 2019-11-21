Taxicab Authority to vote on starting zone pricing earlier than planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Taxicab Authority board will meet Thursday to consider moving up the date to start implementing its flat rate pricing for rides between McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip. The plan was approved in September.

Cab companies would like to see the pilot program begin before the New Year’s rush. It was set to start on Jan. 1, 2020. However, board members will vote whether to move that start day to Dec. 2019.

The zone-pricing will be for rides between the airport and resort corridor. For example, trips between Sunset Road and Tropicana Avenue will cost $19. If that ride takes you to Flamingo Avenue, then it’s $23. Going north of Flamingo Avenue to The Strat is $27.

The six-month pilot program is designed to stop the practice of long-hauling where some drivers where using different routes to push up prices.

The taxicab authority says it’s an historic move and significant step for transparency.

For local cab companies, this is also a strategy to compete with ridesharing companies.

“Hopefully it works. If it does, then we will expand to downtown and from there, if it works again, we will expand to the whole county. The whole idea is to give the general public a sense of transparency and that they know when they get off the plane at McCarran how much it is,” said Mariano Locascio, dir. of operations, Deluxe Taxi.

Sixteen companies operate about 3,500 taxis in Clark County.