Taxicab Authority to discuss flat fee rate from the airport at hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trip to the Las Vegas Strip may cost you a lot less if you take a taxi. A hearing has been set for Thursday morning to discuss whether the Taxicab Authority should implement a flat fee to certain resorts if you’re travelling from McCarran International Airport.

A flat fee rate would essentially put a stop to long-hauling, which is when a taxi driver takes a passenger from the airport to the strip through the tunnel on the freeway instead of what is often a shorter route.

“I think there needs to be a flat fee because you’ll sit at a stop sign. I’ve done that before and I’ve ended up with a $100 bill because I sat at a stop sign. So, yeah… I think it should be a flat fee to get you to your destination,” said Ed Yrigoyen.

A 2017 audit showed riders were overcharged a total of $47 million because of overhauling. The taxi industry has suffered a major decline in revenues because of ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Thursday’s meeting will start at 9 30 AM at the Nevada State Business Center.

