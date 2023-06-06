LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Uber and Lyft have surge pricing, and now taxicab companies in Las Vegas want to implement a “special event surcharge.”

That request came to light as new taxicab rates received approval from the Taxicab Authority — the first comprehensive increase since 2015. The date the new rates will go into effect has not been announced.

It will cost you 50% more when the meter starts rolling (up $1.75 to the new rate of $5.25), and 20 cents more per mile. “Zone rates” will bump up by $2.00.

The calculation of the per-mile rate was previously in increments of 1/12 of a mile, but changes in the proposed rates to 1/8 of a mile. The old rate calculates to $2.76 per mile, while the new rate comes out to $2.96 per mile. That amounts to another 20 cents per mile.

The rates were approved on Monday, but the date for the new rates to kick in hasn't been set. The rate request was filed on behalf of Henderson Taxi, Whittlesea Blue Cab, Nevada Yellow Cab, Nevada Checker Cab, Nevada Star Cab, New Cab Co., Virgin Valley, and Desert Cab. Rates would apply in Clark County.

The request for the "special event surcharge" could be discussed at a future meeting of the Taxicab Authority, but it's in the early stages. The board would need to review how a special event is defined. The rate request used the Electric Daisy Carnival as an example, pointing out the early morning hours (2 a.m. to 6 a.m. peak demand) and the "deadhead" trip to pick up travelers at the site.

"The objective is to incentivize drivers to work during peak events in order to accommodate the needs of the traveling public," according to the rate request document.

A rate workshop might be needed to refine the charges associated with such an event.

Since 2015, the taxi industry has had to compete with rideshare drivers and even the emerging Las Vegas Loop, which currently carries passengers around the Las Vegas Convention Center, and to and from a station at Resorts World. The Loop has big plans for expansion.

In addition, inflation, high fuel prices and wages have put more pressure on taxicab companies.