Taxi drivers and passengers react to set rates for airport to Strip travel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After years of arguably outrageous prices, Las Vegas taxis will soon follow set rates from McCarran International Airport to the Strip. Some say this could end the dreaded “long hauling” scam and help cabs compete with rideshare companies.

8 News Now spoke with one driver who believes this move will make his taxi more appealing. Other passengers told us these fares are significantly less than the prices they’ve paid for past travel.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” tourist Alania said of the plan. “It would make me come (to Las Vegas) more often.”

The Nevada Taxicab Authority will launch a six-month pilot program on Dec. 20, regulating flat fees for taxis depending on destination, not travel time.

Trips to properties on South Las Vegas Boulevard, between West Sunset Road and Tropicana Avenue, will cost $19.

Trips to properties on South Las Vegas Boulevard, between Tropicana Avenue and East Flamingo Road, will cost $23.

Trips to properties on South Las Vegas Boulevard, between East Flamingo Road and East Sahara Avenue, will cost $27.

Taxi driver William Demick told 8 News Now he hopes this will stop drivers who drag things out to charge customers more money. He also believes these prices will make his cab more appealing to ride share travelers.

“Hopefully that will stop all the long hauling,” Demick said. “Hopefully the people that were going from Uber and Lyft and stuff to go to the airport will now return to taxis because they have flat rates.”

Since the industry has taken a serious hit from the surge rideshare companies see, Demick said he will now have the competitive edge to offer customers better rates.

“No matter which way you go now,” he explained, “It’s only going to be one price.”

He will then be able to shuttle his customers to the right spot without the excessive expense.

“I think it’s a great idea,” tourist Scott Wurtz said.

“It might make you want to take a cab more?” 8 News Now reporter Sasha Loftis asked. “Absolutely,” Wurtz replied.

The pilot program will only apply to Strip properties between East Sahara Avenue and West Sunset Road. However, flat rates will also include a few other nearby resorts, including Palms Casino Resort and The Orleans.