Tax season begins Monday, Jan. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday, Jan. 27 marks the official start of tax season when the IRS will start accepting 2019 returns.

The sooner one files, the sooner they can expect a return. Filing electronically will likely get you a refund within three weeks.

W2 forms from your 2019 jobs will arrive through the mail or electronically by the end of January. Any 1099 forms for non-salaried income should also arrive over the next couple of weeks.

To protect yourself from scammers, experts say it is best to file early.

Once your return is accepted by the IRS, a crook won’t be able to file a fraudulent return and take your refund.