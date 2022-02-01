Tax questions? What you need to know this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tax season is here and some things will be different as you get ready to do your 2021 taxes.

There are tax changes related to stimulus funds and other benefits people may have received in 2021 because of the pandemic. Also, this year people will not be able to exclude up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits which was allowed in 2020.

According to Mark Steber, the chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, the single biggest change was to the child tax credit and it will impact millions of families with young children. Taxpayers will have to account for the child tax credit that they received in advance which could lower refunds. The child tax credit is also larger.

Steber said some people should also expect to receive a form from the IRS if they received a third stimulus.

