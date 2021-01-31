Tax preparer shares tips as many face new challenges this tax season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the pandemic, this tax season is like no other. Many people are now having to change the way they file their taxes for numerous reasons, and the process can be daunting.

8 News Now spoke with a tax preparer to get the lowdown on key information people need to know for this year.

“For some taxpayers, this is the first-time they will receive unemployment, so they have to wait for that form that includes all of their unemployment income if there are any taxes withheld,” said tax preparer Juan Salas.

For taxpayers who are still missing their stimulus checks, the IRS will help them get that money on their tax return.

Communication on documentation is going to be essential this tax season — more so than ever before.

“Make sure to communicate with your previous employers and the IRS,” said Salas. “If you change your address for any reason, try to keep everybody updated so you can receive those documents on time and you have all of your information ready when you file your taxes.”

Many tax preparers are now virtual due to the pandemic, so it is important that you have a secure way of communicating with them. Unfortunately, communicating through email isn’t always the best route.

“There’s a lot of hacking and identity theft going on so during this tax season it is essential that we protect this information,” Salas said. “Many tax preparers will have their own outlet in which they receive your documents so that it is secure.”

If you are someone who owns a small business and benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, as long as you used the loans on certain business expenses like payroll or rent, you will not have to pay back that borrowed money.

However, you will still need to get your Loan Forgiveness Application approved by the Small Business Administration before you’re off the hook for the amount you borrowed.

As for the IRS Free File Program, it is available to those that make less than $72,000 a year.

You can find all that information on the IRS website.