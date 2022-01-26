Tax forms for unemployment benefits going out soon — here’s how to request a correction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fraudulent unemployment claims were in the headlines in 2021, and the consequences are back this year as tax time nears.

IRS Form 1099-G will be mailed out by the end of January, according to a Wednesday news release from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). That’s the form used to report unemployment compensation to the IRS.

Separate 1099-G forms will be mailed for both Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

DETR reminds claimants that they can update their address in both systems: UI.NV.gov for UI and EmployNV.gov for PUA. “Form 1099-G will also be available in your EmployNV.gov message center or in UI.NV.gov under ‘My Documents’ by mid-February 2022,” according to DETR.

“We know Nevadans are concerned and have questions regarding the Form 1099-G. The IRS is aware of the magnitude of unemployment fraud nationwide. Our recommendation is for claimants to file their tax returns with the correct information. We suggest all claims filers keep records of the benefit payment they received, if any,” said Lynda Parven, Employment Security Division Administrator.

An inaccurate 1099-G form could be the first time you find out about fraud.

Anyone who believes they have received an incorrect Form 1099-G from DETR can file a report online by going to 1099-G Correction Request. Once a request is filed with the agency, nothing else is required by the reporting party.

DETR will investigate inaccuracies and reissue corrected forms.

If claimants do not receive a corrected 1099-G in time to file their taxes, the IRS recommends that they file their tax return with the correct amount and have documentation ready if the IRS contacts the filer about the discrepancy.