Tax company offers steep discount to help unemployed file 2020 returns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With tax season approaching, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is offering a big discount to anyone who received unemployment compensation in 2020 or thus far in 2021.

The company is offering do-it-yourself tax prep and filing for $5, including federal and unlimited state returns. While Nevada does not have a state income tax, people who have moved here since the start of 2020 will be able to use the discount to save money if they need to file taxes elsewhere.

The promotion is available now and will end on Feb. 28, according to a Jackson Hewitt news release.

The New Jersey-based company’s regular rates are $25 for federal returns and $49 for unlimited state returns.

“We know our clients have faced many difficulties this year and we want to help those who received unemployment benefits by providing a low-price tax prep and filing option with Jackson Hewitt Online, no matter how complex their taxes,” said Euan Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt. “It’s the right thing to do because hard working Americans can’t catch a break these days and since the obligation to file taxes has not changed, the least we can do is help manage this cost for those most in need.”

Jackson Hewitt has set up an online process to receive this special price. Taxpayers who believe they are eligible can visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/online-unemployed to submit their email address and receive a unique promotional code. Then, after creating an account or logging into Jackson Hewitt Online’s web-based tax prep application, they simply complete their tax return and enter their promo code before checkout.

Clients should make sure to include their 1099-G income or mark their profession as unemployed, if appropriate.

More information is available at www.jacksonhewitt.com/file-taxes-online.