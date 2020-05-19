Taverns reopen with safety precautions, no gaming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas taverns are reopening their doors Tuesday to welcome back customers.

The taverns has been closed since mid-March when Governor Sisolak ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One major difference though, the taverns will be operating more like restaurants, at least temporarily.

Although Golden Entertainment, the parent company of PT’s Pubs, Sierra gold owns 64 bars, it will only re-open five locations around the Las Vegas valley. The taverns will have limited hours from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In order to comply with state rules, tables are spaced out and the gaming machines are turned off.

Managers say they’ve spent the past few weeks focusing on health and safety.

“We’re really trying to focus on one-time use products. So, we’re using plastic cups, plastic containers for food, plastic, packaged silverware we’re also going to be utilizing a one-time QR code that allows you to view our menu online so you never have to touch a menu,” said Jimmy Wadhams, vp of tavern operations, Golden Entertainment.

While select PT's taverns open Tuesday, some other chains are expanding hours. Remedy's in Henderson and Distill in Las Vegas opened five locations last week. Those establishments will not be open 24/7 and have also taken similar safety measures as the other businesses.