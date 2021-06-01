Taste & Tips sampling and demo program is returning to Sam’s Club

File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shoppers will once again be allowed to sample food and review products when they visit Sam’s Club. The company announced Tuesday its Taste & Tips program will return this weekend.

The program was paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic for safety reasons.

The program will initially start on weekends and only in limited quantities. There are also new safety measures, such as sealed food samples.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said Megan Crozier, Sam’s Club chief merchandising officer. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

Sam’s Club plans to take the food sampling out of the club into the parking lot with a food truck and also hold roaming events where food samples are brought to members are they are waiting to checkout or visiting the member services desk.

Costco announced last week that it’s also bringing back its food sampling.