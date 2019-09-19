TASTE TEST: 8 News NOW employees try to guess flavor of Oreo’s mystery cookie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you looking to make $50,000? Good because Oreo wants to give it to you! All you have to do is guess the Nabisco brand’s mystery-filling flavor.

The new “mystery” cookie looks a lot like traditional Oreos, but it sure doesn’t taste like them. In an effort to gauge what people are probably thinking — 8 News NOW put some its employees to the flavor test!

There were many different suggestions of what the white cream filling could be, but for a lot of staffers, the cinnamon taste was a common theme among guesses.