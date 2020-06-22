Task Force’s efforts bring over 100K masks in China’s gift to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Chinese gift of 20,000 respirator masks and 100,000 surgical masks will be turned over to Nevada on Tuesday.

First Lady Kathy Sisolak and members of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force will be on hand when the personal protective equipment is transferred to the state at University Medical Center tomorrow morning.

The gift comes from the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The donation comes through the work of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, and the PPE will go to the Nevada National Guard, which is handling distribution.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formed the task force in March to overcome the shortage of PPE. Former MGM Resorts International leader Jim Murren is leading the task force, bringing his experience and international contacts to the effort.